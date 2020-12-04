Oscar Isaac To Play Solid Snake In Metal Gear Solid Movie

Metal Gear Solid, like so many other popular video game franchises, is set to get its own live-action adaptation in the near future. Unfortunately, though, things have been moving pretty slow for the project.

Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has been attached for a while, of course, but beyond that, there’s been little to no momentum. That’s finally changed, though, as the film has now found its leading man, and it’s one who’ll make a lot of fans very happy indeed.

According to Deadline, none other than Star Wars‘ Oscar Isaac will be suiting up as Solid Snake for the Metal Gear Solid movie. And while he’s certainly a great choice for the role, he’s not exactly a surprising one, as WGTC told you that Isaac was being eyed for the part earlier this year.

Still, no one can deny that the actor is perhaps the perfect fit for the character and indeed, he’s long been a fan favorite pick for the job. As of yet, he’s the only cast member attached, but now that he’s on board, you can be sure that Sony will be quickly roping in some talent to fill the supporting roles. And surely they won’t have any trouble finding A-listers to join the film given Isaac’s status as one of Hollywood’s most well respected and acclaimed actors.

Unfortunately, Deadline doesn’t offer up anything else about the Metal Gear Solid movie and fans are now left to speculate on plot, further casting and the like. But clearly, Oscar Isaac signing on is a huge step forward and the project is now expected to gather serious momentum as it heads towards a production start date. Watch this space for more.