Star Wars Actor Reportedly Eyed To Play Solid Snake In Metal Gear Solid Movie

Even though several upcoming releases have been postponed and ongoing productions are being put on hold, there’s still plenty going on behind the scenes in Hollywood. Sure, the spread of COVID-19 has put most of the world at a standstill, but that hasn’t stopped the movie industry from continuing with pre-production on upcoming projects, and it certainly hasn’t shut down the Hollywood news machine.

In fact, we recently caught wind of a juicy tidbit about one of our most anticipated films – the big screen adaptation of Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid. Casting on the pic is now heating up apparently and the creative team is currently eyeing Oscar Isaac – who’s best known for playing Resistance pilot Poe Dameron in the most recent Star Wars trilogy – for the role of Solid Snake.

At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Han is returning to the Fast & Furious franchise and Disney’s developing a live-action Bambi, both of which turned out to be true – who’ve given us a production document that clearly states Oscar Isaac as being in line for the role. That being said, they can’t confirm if he’ll end up signing on yet considering how in-demand he is and how busy he is with upcoming projects. After all, this is far from the first high profile gig that we’ve heard Isaac is being eyed for. As we already know, DC is quite eager to work with him, too.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Oscar Isaac and Metal Gear Solid mentioned in the same sentence. A little more than a year ago, a handful of outlets wrote that the actor was interested in playing the role of Solid Snake, and not long after that, Variety reported the film’s director, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, had said that “the ball is in Oscar’s court” in regards to his interest in joining the project.

It’s also worth mentioning that a few months ago, Vogt-Roberts said he would be meeting with an actor for Metal Gear Solid in the near future. It’s unclear if that actor is Isaac, but we’re told that the studio is definitely interested in him and will be pursuing him for the role.

Of course, we’ve been let down in the past when it comes to big screen adaptations of video games, but we’re still holding out hope for this one. Especially if they can snag Oscar Isaac for the part of Solid Snake.