The Goonies 2 Script Has Been In The Works For Almost 10 Years

We’re now 35 years removed from the movie’s release, so you would expect that the long-rumored sequel to The Goonies is never going to happen at this stage, but you can never truly rule it out either given Hollywood’s refusal to let any property with name recognition or earning potential remain dormant for too long.

The recent cast reunion only fueled the speculation once again, while there have also been rumors of either a reboot or remake being in the works at various points over the years. Producer Steven Spielberg’s continued involvement with Indiana Jones 5 shows that he’s not against the idea of resurrecting his beloved franchises more than once, while director Richard Donner appears similarly inclined given the reports that Lethal Weapon 5 is once again back on the table, even though the filmmaker is now 90 years old and hasn’t made a movie since 2006.

Just before Josh Gad reunited the major players on Zoom though, The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg revealed that he’d spent the better part of a decade working on a script for The Goonies 2. While he claimed that he was doing it just for fun, he also admitted that he was set to meet with Donner to discuss the project before the Coronavirus pandemic put those plans on hold.

I rival @joshgad as ultimate fan of #TheGoonies. For the last 9 years I’ve been secretly writing PART 2 for fun. It’s my masterpiece. I even had a big meeting scheduled with Richard Donner… canceled 'cause of the lockdown! THE GOONIES 2 WILL happen when life resumes. Promise!!! pic.twitter.com/sBxgaDHjg0 — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) April 27, 2020

There was even some concept art created for his big pitch that recently made its way online, which you can check out in the gallery down below:

Corey Feldman may have said that The Goonies 2 won’t be happening, but given the industry’s increasing reliance on nostalgia, you’d be foolish to bet against it. Maybe once Hollywood gets back to normal and Goldberg finally has his meeting with Donner, the movie will finally become a reality. After all, Goonies never say die, right?