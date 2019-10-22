Gorgeous New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Poster Teases An Epic Conclusion

To say that The Last Jedi split Star Wars fans right down the middle would be to deal in massive understatement.

As such, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker touches down this December, looking to rule over theaters far and wide, Lucasfilm and Disney will be hoping that J.J. Abrams has pulled off the herculean task placed upon him. Which is closing out this most epic of sci-fi sagas in a way that pleases the fandom.

Will he succeed in sending off Luke, Leia and the rest in a meaningful manner? That remains to be seen, but now, with the final trailer having debuted online just moments ago, Lucasfilm has also dropped a brand new poster to further hype up fans, and you can check it out down below.

Pretty awesome, eh? Featuring all our favorite characters and teasing what looks to be an epic conclusion to the Skywalker Saga, it’s a great piece of promo material and signals what’ll no doubt be a marketing barrage the likes of which we’ve never seen. From now until mid-December, you can expect the hype train to be moving at full speed and frankly, we can’t wait to see what else the studio choose to reveal over the coming weeks.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens big on December 20th. And though it’s being angled as the end of the saga, Lucasfilm already has plans in place for at least two new trilogies beyond Episode IX, not to mention Disney Plus series in the form of The Mandalorian (ETA: November) and Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi show. So, really, The Rise of Skywalker can be seen as the end of the beginning, rather than the beginning of the end, if you will.