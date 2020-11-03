Former Gotham Star Joins Resident Evil Reboot

Hollywood producers are betting big on the popularity of Resident Evil, with an animated series, a feature film reboot and a live-action TV show in the works. Of course, the more casual viewer’s mind will immediately jump to the franchise spearheaded by Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich, which never found much in the way of critical acclaim but managed to draw in over $1.2 billion at the box office across six installments.

The movies were action-heavy blockbusters with horror and sci-fi elements as opposed to the more atmospheric chills found in the best games in the back catalogue, and the upcoming reboot will be returning to the basics. Director Johannes Roberts has some solid experience in the horror genre, and he’s already intimated that he’s looking to make his Resident Evil a more terrifying and visceral experience.

Netflix Reveals New Images Of Claire And Leon From Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

He’s assembled a hugely impressive cast of rising stars as well, with Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, The Maze Runner‘s Kayla Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Upload‘s Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield and The Umbrella Academy‘s Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker. Neal McDonough was the only veteran member of the ensemble to be announced, but former Gotham star Donal Logue has now been added to the roster as well.

The 54 year-old will play Chief Irons, and his mere presence should go down well with fans. Logue is one of those actors that seems to show up everywhere, but has remained a recognizable face rather than a major star. As well as Gotham, he’s also appeared in Jerry Maguire, Blade, Ghost Rider, The Cloverfield Paradox, Terriers, Sons of Anarchy, Vikings and countless more, and will no doubt bring some of his signature manic energy to the Resident Evil reboot.