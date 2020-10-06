Resident Evil Fans Freaking Out Over The Cast For The Reboot

We may have already seen six Resident Evil movies between 2002 and 2016, but you can never keep a bankable franchise down for too long, especially when the series is the highest-grossing string of video game adaptations ever made after raking in over $1.2 billion at the box office. Critics might never have gotten much satisfaction from the horror-tinged actioners, with the best reviewed installment only holding a 37% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but based on the numbers alone, you can’t deny there’s a huge fanbase out there.

Not only are Netflix diving headfirst into the Resident Evil business with a live-action TV show and the animated Infinite Darkness, but there’s also a new big screen outing on the way. The cast was recently announced and the roster is stacked with rising talents like Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell and Tom Hopper, while the always reliable Neal McDonough is on board as well.

47 Meters Down director Johannes Roberts will be at the helm for the all new Resident Evil, which is shaping up to be much closer to the video games than the previous efforts spearheaded by Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich. There are no plot details available yet, but it’s said to take inspiration from Capcom’s original outing in the series and its sequel, and fans are already won over by the cast that’s been assembled, as you can see below.

LOVING this #ResidentEvil reboot cast! Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough as William Birkin pic.twitter.com/oS3R292rzt — Count Dracu-Ry 🧛🏽 (@SourceRyan) October 6, 2020

Never been a big Resident Evil fan, but the cast is promising! I'll be sure to check it out! https://t.co/ux5R2aYAtG — Venom Gaming #BlackLivesMatter (@HeroOfTheWild19) October 6, 2020

👀👀 Faithful ties to the game I hope? The cast looks decent so far. Looks like we will be seeing the main characters from the first two Resident Evil games so I wonder if they will be doing a story combining the first two games. https://t.co/ooSqkwgK2H — Javier (@Javier_1814) October 6, 2020

The Resident Evil Reboot cast is great! pic.twitter.com/A6IoJO8FA7 — Landon O'Leary #AssociateProducer (@LandonOLeary) October 6, 2020

Looking at the cast and director behind the RESIDENT EVIL reboot pic.twitter.com/LssGwOnlEu — Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) October 6, 2020

I can't believe I actually like a Resident Evil cast announcement, small hopes until the trailer https://t.co/oQv0GnEzyx — euan (@EuanMcA) October 6, 2020

The cast and idea for the new Resident Evil movie seems solid. Curious about combining 1 and 2 but I don't see anything wrong with it on the surface as long as the execution works. — Steven Bell (@alchemypotato) October 6, 2020

honestly obsessed with this cast omfg RESIDENT EVIL NATION WE WON pic.twitter.com/VWvxfo5Kvz https://t.co/Dd0OBoXrjQ — kyle (@1800shyboy) October 6, 2020

You could make the argument that we don’t really need another Resident Evil movie, and it’s yet another case of a marketable brand being rebooted far too soon, but that’s an undeniably impressive ensemble that Roberts has got in place. If the script can match the quality of the cast, then we might be looking at the best adaptation of the long-running video game series yet.