MCU Star To Lead Resident Evil Reboot, Full Cast Announced

Resident Evil is about to make a big cinematic comeback.

Fans of Capcom’s wildly successful survival horror franchise will likely already know that, of course, but up until now, we haven’t really heard too much about the in-development reboot. James Wan and Johannes Roberts were both attached to the movie as producer and writer/director respectively, though, before Wan departed to go lend a helping hand to another video game revival (see: Mortal Kombat).

Roberts, however, is still on board and has already promised that the film will stick closely to the source material. Which can only be good news for fans. And in even more good news, we finally know who’ll be starring in the reboot, with MCU actress Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) set to lead the cast as Jill Valentine. But she certainly won’t be alone, as she’s going to be surrounded by an exciting roster of talent.

Joining the aforementioned star will be The Maze Runner‘s Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield (who We Got This Covered told you months ago was eyed for the role), Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S. Kennedy and, last but not least, Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) as William Birkin. So, like we said, an impressive mix of actors and actresses and one that we hope can bring the project to life in a way that pleases the fans.

Explaining his approach to the reboot, here’s what Roberts had to share recently:

“With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences.”

Meanwhile, producer Robert Kulzer had this to add about the project:

“After a dozen games, six live-action movies and hundreds of pages of fan fiction, we felt compelled to return to the year 1998, to explore the secrets hidden in the walls of the Spenser Mansion and Raccoon City.”

Unfortunately, no further details on the film have been revealed as of yet, but with the cast now set and production getting ready to fire up, it shouldn’t be too much longer before we learn more about the Resident Evil reboot, which is certainly shaping up nicely so far.