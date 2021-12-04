Graham Norton potentially spoils three Spideys in ‘No Way Home’

Spider-Man fans have been waiting with bated breath to learn more about the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home ever since the last trailer was released. However, one question has been dominating social media. Will Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the two previous Spider-Man actors, be in the film? An unlikely source may have just confirmed this plot point.

Earlier today, the account for the Graham Norton Show, the talk show hosted by legendary Irish comedian, talk show host, and light entertainer Graham Norton posted a tweet promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This tweet read:

Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring @Zendaya and @TomHolland1996 arrives in cinemas on December 15th! #TheGNShow

What caught Twitter’s attention was the image that the account attached to the tweet, a Spider-Man: No Way Home poster with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Spider-Man flanking Tom Holland’s MCU version.

Obviously, fans jumped on this, presuming it was a leak of some form. However, it seems like this might be an error made by the social media team. The image used in the tweet isn’t actually an official poster. Instead, it is a photoshop made by Instagram user zerologhy, who edited the two other Spider-Men into the official Marvel poster.

This fan poster has been getting loads of attention online, with many different outlets writing about it. The buzz, of course, has caused the image to shoot up Google’s search rankings. So, it is very likely that someone on The Graham Norton Show‘s social media team googled the movie and then accidentally saved and posted the fan edit rather than the official poster, not realizing the difference. They certainly did not understand how much of a buzz the image would cause on social media.

Looking through the tweet’s many responses and quote retweets, it is clear that many users have not realized that this is a fan-made poster. Many are laughing at the idea of Marvel’s biggest (and arguably worst-kept secret) being revealed by someone like Graham Norton. Others are jokingly implying that Norton or his team will be punished for this error, referencing Kevin Feige’s infamously harsh anti-spoiler policies.

“Congratulations, Graham, you made Kevin Feige’s hitlist,” joked one.

Regardless of the poster’s authenticity, this event shows just how desperate fans are to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield don the famous Spider-Man suit once more. Hopefully, fans will get their wish granted when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th, 2021.