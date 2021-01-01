Disney Plus Just Added A Great Marvel Movie To Kick Off 2021

Disney Plus is gradually becoming the main destination for all Marvel content, and James Mangold’s The Wolverine is set to be made available on the service from January 1st. The 2013 picture was removed last month, but is now returning after what is most likely an update to the licensing agreements that D+ has over the title. Although not the best of the Hugh Jackman-starring Wolverine series, with that honour arguably going to Logan, the film is still worth your time.

Following on from the misstep of X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009, The Wolverine is a solid entry in the Fox X-Men franchise, wherein Logan travels to Japan to meet up with a man he saved during World War II who went on to create a business empire. With his healing powers temporarily dampened by an implant, Logan has to fend off the Yakuza and a plot to extract his powers.

Behind The Scenes Photos From The Wolverine That Every Fan Should See 1 of 29

Click to skip























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Compared to the mess of X-Men Origins, The Wolverine provides an excellent adaptation of a limited series by Frank Miller and Chris Claremont, and met fan enthusiasm for a Japan-set story. Although the project bounced around various directors before landing with Mangold, the final product was a box office and critical success, paving the way for Mangold’s darker Logan, and tying into X-Men: Days of Future Past.

If you’ve not already seen it, The Wolverine works as both the sixth instalment in the original X-Men saga, which is now being rebooted by Disney, and as a strong standalone effort. However, there are still several rights issues preventing the full collection of mutant-themed titles from being on Disney Plus, including deals with HBO for the likes of X-Men: First Class, and Starz for X-Men Origins: Wolverine. We may also have to wait a while for the R-rated Logan to make its way to the Mouse House streamer, or at least until the reported change to allow more adult material to be added takes place.