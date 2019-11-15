Greedo Actor Doesn’t Understand Latest Star Wars: A New Hope Change Either

The Han/Greedo confrontation in Star Wars: A New Hope is infamous as it’s gone through many iterations over the years, with George Lucas continually tinkering with the method of the Rodian bounty hunter’s death in the Mos Eisley cantina. The latest twist on the scene comes from the Disney Plus version of the franchise’s original movie and this time, it features a very mystifying addition.

In this version, Han and Greedo shoot each other at practically the same time, with the latter missing, which somewhat fixes the previous changes but doesn’t revert back to Han completely beating Greed to the trigger. But this isn’t the real talking point of the update, as just before he dies, Greedo now cries something that sounds like “Maclunkey!” But what does the word mean?

Well, don’t ask Greedo voice actor Paul Blake, as he revealed to Empire that he’s just as “confused” by it as the fans.

“It confused me incredibly, but I’ve never understood anything about the movies anyway, particularly that. I couldn’t understand it. I couldn’t hear a word at all.”

Blake was then asked why he thinks this sequence keeps getting tweaked over the years. He revealed that he believes it’s because it makes no sense, anyway, considering Greedo is apparently immediately resurrected as he can be glimpsed in the following scene.

“I think it’s just because there’s a big hole in the movie there. “That scene where Greedo dies, I’m there in the next scene. George’s explanation for that was very funny, ‘Well, all Rodians looks the same.’ What, they wear the same clothes? ‘Oh yes.’ George has a great sense of humour, so maybe that’s got something to do with it. But also, I think he’s pressurized a lot by people and wants to do the right thing by both the fans and the story. But God knows, your guess is as good as mine.”

As funny as it is that Greedo appears to shout a nonsense word before his death, there’s actually an explanation that fans have figured out. He’s really saying “Ma Klounkee,” a Huttese phrase which translates to “This is the end for you.” The same utterance was made by the alien Sebulba to Anakin Skywalker in The Phantom Menace. It might sound ridiculous, but it’s actually not a bad bit of world-building on Lucas’ behalf.

Still, Star Wars fans can agree the original scene is the best version. And though there is an obscure answer out there, if this edit becomes the norm from now on, then many a viewer will be left bewildered when they hear Greedo’s final word.