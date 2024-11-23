Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Swedish actress Greta Garbo (1905 - 1990), photoshoot, circa 1940. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Category:
Movies

Greta Garbo’s cause of death, confirmed

The star of Hollywood's golden age retired from acting at the age of 36.
Staci White
Staci White
|

Published: Nov 23, 2024 01:12 am

Greta Garbo is considered one of the best actresses of all time, a feat made all the more impressive given she was retired from the movie industry much longer than she was in it. 

Recommended Videos

Like the best Hollywood stars, Garbo was a force of nature on screen and incredibly eccentric off. She began her career in her home country of Sweden, studying acting at the Royal Dramatic Training Academy in Stockholm from 1922 to 1924. Soon, she was cast in the 1924 film The Saga of Gösta Berling by Finnish director Mauritz Stiller. Stiller became a mentor to the young Garbo and the success of their film led Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer to draft contracts for the both of them.

Why we’re still obsessed with Greta Garbo

At just 20 years old, Garbo quickly became one of the biggest stars of the silent film era. She starred in several silent films under MGM and was praised for her beauty and her ability to convey new emotions through subtle changes in expression. “Her most stunning attribute was subtlety,” film critic David Denby wrote in the The New Yorker. “She registers a passing idea with a contraction of her brows or a drooping of her lids … Worlds turned on her movements.” 

When the silent film went extinct in favor of the talkies, Garbo proved she was a star in that medium too. Despite worries her Swedish accent would hurt her box office appeal, Garbo continued to dominate with her first speaking film, 1930’s Agatha Christie. She would go on to star in some of her most well-known roles during this era in the films Mata Hari, Grand Hotel, and Camille

In 1941, Garbo starred in the romantic comedy Two-Faced Woman. The film was a critical failure but it was not the reason for Garbo’s retirement from the industry. Several factors, like the war in Europe, her age, and a desire to “live another life,” as she told biographer Sven Broman in his book Conversations with Greta, led Garbo to leave the screen. While she entertained the idea of returning several times, she ultimately lived out the rest of her years in her New York City home and died in 1990 at the age of 84. 

Greta Garbo’s cause of death, explained 

Garbo died on April 15, 1990 at New York Hospital in Manhattan. The hospital did not share the cause of her death but friends reported she had been in ill health for some time. After successfully undergoing breast cancer treatment in 1984, Garbo only shared info about her health with close friends. 

Those friends spoke with The Los Angeles Times shortly after her death and reported that she had died due to heart and kidney failure. They shared that she had been receiving dialysis treatments several times a week for hours at a time. Garbo’s friend, author Raymond Daum told The LA Times that Garbo was also suffering from gastrointestinal and periodontal illnesses up until her death. Those who knew her spoke fondly of their time together, remembering the actress’ eccentricities (“she made coffee in a casserole dish”) and love of taking long walks.

Though she led a private life in her final years, Garbo was celebrated by many. Her beauty and honest acting style, combined with an air of mystery one develops by keeping their personal life private, has cemented her legacy as one of the best actresses of Hollywood’s Golden Era. 

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Staci White
Staci White
Since the moment she listened to her first Britney Spears CD at the tender age of six, Staci has been a lover of all things pop culture. She graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in Linguistics and somehow turned her love of music, movies, and media into a career as an entertainment writer. When she’s not writing for WGTC, she’s busy fulfilling her own pop star dreams as a singer/songwriter or hanging out at her local coffee shops.
twitter