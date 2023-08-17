Greta Gerwig and Patty Jenkins tussle for top-spot in debate of best female-directed film

The onset of Barbie-mania has brought with it an onslaught of feverish debate. And while Ben Shapiro can rant all he wants about the film’s message (which evidently flew right over his head), there’s a much more uplifting discussion happening online in the hot-pink wake of Greta Gerwig’s dazzling latest film.

Indeed, Gerwig’s record-breaking efforts with Barbie — which recently saw her land the biggest-ever debut opening for a female-directed film — have sparked lively discourse on Reddit, as film buffs have floated their choices for some other cinematic greats directed by women. Scrolling through the thread is like opening a treasure trove of cinema’s greatest hits, so which movies and directors came out on top?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Alongside Gerwig, there were mentions of Patty Jenkins, who, like Gerwig with Lady Bird and Little Women, has helmed both quiet masterpieces (Monster) and popcorn blockbusters (Wonder Woman). Kudos were also given to Kathryn Bigelow, with particular praise for her films Hurt Locker and Point Break.

Female directors were also accounted for in the feel-good genre, with Amy Heckerling and Nancy Meyers getting multiple shoutouts for their aughties classics Clueless and Parent Trap, respectively. Women have mastered the comedy world elsewhere, with Redditors lauding Penelope Spheeris and Vicky Jenson for their work on Wayne’s World and Shrek.

via Paramount

Penny Marshall was a top pick for her work on A League of Their Own and the Tom Hanks breakout vehicle, Big. At the same time, Sofia Coppola followed in her father’s footsteps as Redditors anticipate her upcoming biopic, Priscilla. Bend It Like Beckham’s Gurinder Chadha, Oscar-winner Emerald Fennell, and actress-director Olivia Wilde also earn their place on the thread.

The thread is a joyous read for film buffs, and with so much talent on offer, the debate was best summed up by Reddit user @unexpectedhalfrican: “Women directed some of the most artistic and iconic films, and that they should be given the reins more often.” Did you hear that, Ben Shapiro?