The Old Guard Star Reportedly Eyed To Play The MCU’s Female Blade

Despite Marvel’s panel at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con ending with the huge reveal that two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali would be headlining the MCU’s Blade reboot, the project has been virtually radio silent ever since, bar the actor frequently teasing his potential look as the franchise’s new version of the Daywalker on social media.

Ali himself remains the only talent officially attached, meaning that it could be a while yet before we see Blade return to our screens, even though Marvel have several release dates throughout 2022 and 2023 remaining unoccupied. Despite the lack of official news though, there’s no doubt that the pieces are starting to be put together behind the scenes, and with ten MCU movies now having directors attached and Captain Marvel 2 recently hiring Nia DaCosta, we might not be too far away from some official updates on cast and crew members.

We already know that the future of the MCU will be based around diversity and inclusion, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us John Wick: Chapter 5 is happening and that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be delayed, both of which were correct – that Blade is set to introduce another female hero into the franchise. Yes, Blade’s daughter Fallon Grey will play a major role in the upcoming reboot, and The Old Guard‘s KiKi Layne is said to be the studio’s number one choice for the part.

Of course, the character has already been rumored to be involved in Blade‘s debut as the MCU pushes for more female heroes. And if that’s the direction they’re heading in, then they could definitely do a lot worse than the 28 year-old Layne, who proved just as a capable as an action star in The Old Guard as she did in her breakout dramatic role as part of the acclaimed If Beale Street Could Talk.