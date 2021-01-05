Chris Pratt Actually Makes Pew Pew Noises While Filming Guardians Of The Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has shared a hilarious story revealing how Chris Pratt gets into character as Star-Lord. Making the cosmic superhero comedy movies must be a blast for all involved, and it certainly seems like the Jurassic World star gets way too into the fun of it when he’s shooting the action scenes.

Gunn was recently chatting with fans on Twitter about Dave Bautista’s total professionalism on set. This then morphed into an anecdote about how goofy Pratt is during production. “When @prattprattpratt fires space guns he literally – and this is no joke – accidentally makes “pew pew” sounds until I point out he’s doing it,” the filmmaker said. “I’m not sure if this is in the moment or insane, but it’s one of my favorite things.”

When @prattprattpratt fires space guns he literally – and this is no joke – accidentally makes "pew pew" sounds until I point out he's doing it. I'm not sure if this is in the moment or insane, but it's one of my favorite things. https://t.co/Hivdzd6er4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 4, 2021

If you’re a Guardians fan, then you may have heard this story before, as Pratt has admitted that he does this in previous interviews. The actor has remarked that he feels bad that his involuntary utterances often mean they have to shoot take after take until he can control himself, but clearly it’s not something that Gunn holds against him. In fact, he proclaims the habit to be one of “one of [his] favorite things” in the above tweet.

Of course, Gunn and Pratt will reunite for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is thought to enter production later this year, though it won’t hit theaters until 2023. At least we’re getting The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in the meantime, a festive event featuring the movie’s cast that’ll shoot concurrently with the threequel. It’ll arrive on Disney Plus in 2022. We’ve also got Gunn’s The Suicide Squad releasing this August and Pratt’s Jurassic World: Dominion dropping in June 2022.

Tell us, though, what are you looking forward to seeing in Star-Lord and co.’s next adventure? Let us know in the comments section below.