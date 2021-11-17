‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actors Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper have something surprising in common

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is famously a veritable wealth of behind-the-scenes tidbits on social media for many of his movies.

The spacefaring saga that helped cement the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whimsical playground of sci-fi and fantasy stretching across galaxies is now under production for its third installment, set for release in 2023.

In anticipation of the film, many fans may be surprised to learn that Groot actor Vin Diesel and Rocket Raccoon’s Bradley Cooper would win in a round of franchise-themed “never have I ever” for one very unusual reason.

Last week, fans rejoiced over the announcement by Gunn that production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was officially underway when the writer-director shared a group photo of himself with the cast on Twitter.

It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3 pic.twitter.com/DrF8ZV8bvz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 8, 2021

However, there were two noticeable absences from the photo: Diesel and Cooper. Does this mean that the fully CGI-rendered characters are not appearing in the film at all? Or is something else going on? One eagle-eyed fan set out to answer those very questions.

In a recent Instagram post by Gunn, wherein he celebrated fall by snapping a pic of what looked to be his backyard, one of the comments by a fan read, “Where are ROCKET AND GROOT ACTORS ? IN THE NEW GUARDIANS 3 PICTURE”?

Gunn gave his reply to the question, which was no doubt a mind-blowing factoid for fans of the franchise:

“Rocket’s acting and motion capture is always done by [Sean Gunn]. The voice is done by Bradley. Neither Vin nor Bradley have ever been on a Guardians set.”

Like the other viewers of Gunn’s response, we’ll give you a moment to let that one sink in.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated to hit theaters May 5, 2023.