MCU Fans Rejoice As Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Starts Shooting
It’s been a long time coming, but production is finally underway on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a moment that looked as though it might never happen when Kevin Feige was instructed by his superiors at Disney to give James Gunn the boot after some controversial old tweets of his resurfaced.
In the meantime, Gunn hopped across town to the DCEU to deliver R-rated blockbuster The Suicide Squad and HBO Max series Peacemaker, but he’s back in the Marvel sandbox to call action on his final time at the helm of the irreverent, intergalactic and immensely popular series.
As you’d imagine, MCU fans were over the moon at the news cameras were officially rolling on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, even if May 2023 feels like an eternity away.
Gunn and Dave Bautista will be drawing a line under their respective associations with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise after Vol. 3, so it’s going to be the end of an era when the movie arrives. However, many of the characters are far too popular to go to waste, so the likes of Star-Lord, Gamora, Nebula and the rest could yet remain integral parts of the mythology for years to come.