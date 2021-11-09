MCU Fans Rejoice As Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Starts Shooting

It’s been a long time coming, but production is finally underway on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a moment that looked as though it might never happen when Kevin Feige was instructed by his superiors at Disney to give James Gunn the boot after some controversial old tweets of his resurfaced.

In the meantime, Gunn hopped across town to the DCEU to deliver R-rated blockbuster The Suicide Squad and HBO Max series Peacemaker, but he’s back in the Marvel sandbox to call action on his final time at the helm of the irreverent, intergalactic and immensely popular series.

As you’d imagine, MCU fans were over the moon at the news cameras were officially rolling on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, even if May 2023 feels like an eternity away.

i love how guardians of the galaxy vol.3 releases on may, my birthday present yes ma’am — quill (@aurontexano) November 9, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 started filming! I’m so excited. I think it comes out in 2023 as everything goes well for filming and putting the movie together. I can’t wait. Been a long time coming. — 🐉 (@J_AERIAL) November 9, 2021

A long time in the making….James Gunn and the cast assembled for the 1st day of shooting on Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 and what looks like the dropping of a kick ass album.#gotgvol3 #adamwarlock https://t.co/MMtZF5S9XP — Creative Control (@KenanTalksFilm) November 8, 2021

I'm glad to see, that the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 shooting it's starting. I can't wait for the moment, when I can actually see it in the cinema. Good luck @JamesGunn!!!🤞 https://t.co/k4VX0sO2JH — Szilágyi Edvin (@EdvinSzilagyi) November 8, 2021

I believe in the power of people to learn and improve and I also believe I am a huge, huge stan of Guardians of the Galaxy. So excited for Vol. 3. https://t.co/T4qwspVjMr — AAPL Tree 🍂 (@AAPLTree) November 8, 2021

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Fan Poster Teases Adam Warlock's Arrival 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I can’t wait to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! @JamesGunn — Iceberg Meidas Mighty! (@iceberg171) November 8, 2021

So excited for Will Poulter to slay as Adam Warlock in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3! pic.twitter.com/36opdpcGGU — Josh ❤️ Eternals #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) November 8, 2021

The fact that we’re getting James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3” will never stop making me happy! 😊🙌 #gotgvol3 https://t.co/qGUuX9Wkff — Donovan McComish (@DonovanMeade) November 8, 2021

I legit can't wait for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. Definitely one of my most anticipated MCU films. https://t.co/orFWWLq484 — Cap☆ (@CaptainGalxy) November 8, 2021

Gunn and Dave Bautista will be drawing a line under their respective associations with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise after Vol. 3, so it’s going to be the end of an era when the movie arrives. However, many of the characters are far too popular to go to waste, so the likes of Star-Lord, Gamora, Nebula and the rest could yet remain integral parts of the mythology for years to come.