The official Twitter account for Guardians of the Galaxy is teasing an announcement for next week, and director James Gunn is here for it.

Before losing your mind over the possibility of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 getting a trailer before Thor: Love and Thunder, though, this probably won’t have anything to do with either the threequel or the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Gunn has revealed that Monday will see the release of a new “transmission” about Star-Lord and his gang, with a short teaser clip that features yet another mixtape from Peter Quill’s collection, this time showcasing the words “Awesome Mix Vol. Cosmic Rewind,” which could hint at the roller coaster theme park the Mouse House has been putting together over the past little while.

Of course, the fact that Gunn himself is promoting this occasion might raise a few eyebrows, because as closely tied to the MCU and the Guardians franchise as he is, the filmmaker probably wouldn’t necessarily go out of his way to hype fans over a roller coaster attraction. That’s why the release of a teaser for the Holiday Special feature to accompany the theme park reveal isn’t entirely out of the question, so keep your fingers crossed.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder, bridging the gap between Taika Waititi’s highly-anticipated sequel and the third Guardians movie. The television film will release on Disney Plus in December, so I think it’d be fair to say that as far as the gang of intergalactic misfits is concerned, it’s high time we learned more about what Gunn has been working on behind the scenes for the past few years.