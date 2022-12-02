‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans go to war over the MCU’s new golden boy Adam Warlock

It’s official, the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Midsommar star Will Poulter has joined the MCU. Poulter, 29, also boasts an impressive resume of television roles and even a voice acting/motion capture performance as Andrew, Anthony, and Abraham in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope from Supermassive Games, the developers of the successful teen horror game Until Dawn. Now, Poulter is flexing his superhero muscles as Adam Warlock, the bearer of the Soul Stone and trusted cosmic sorcerer of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but Marvel fans might not be entirely sold on Poulter’s new look.

When the trailer dropped, fans were given a brief glimpse of Poulter’s Warlock, which wasn’t enough to judge the character beyond his physical appearance and Poulter’s facial expressions. Still, Marvel fans of the internet have managed to draw their own conclusions based on microseconds (not really) of footage. There seem to be an even split down the middle with some fans expressing their approval while others aren’t so ready to accept a much different version of Adam Warlock than what they’re used to from Marvel Comics.

First look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’. pic.twitter.com/Iw2ZyVprvN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 1, 2022

Naturally, as DiscussingFilm posted a screenshot of Poulter as the character, fans were flocking to the comments to share their opinions — good and bad. Right away, there’s plenty of praise for Poulter as Guardians of the Galaxy followers share sentiments such as “peak Adam” and “Massive W” (Massive Win).

There wouldn’t be the unveiling of a Marvel actor without some doubt.

And some more doubt…

But regardless of one’s opinion of Adam Warlock, Poulter looks like he’ll be giving the role his all. Anyone who doubts him can take a look a some of his previous roles and find comfort in the fact that he’s delivered on all counts with past performances. There’s no reason why his debut as Adam Warlock won’t fire on all cylinders too.