Guardians Of The Galaxy Fans Speculate What’s On Vol. 3 Playlist

James Gunn has confirmed that he’s known the soundtrack for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for years, leading Marvel fans to try and guess what songs could possibly be on it. A major signature of the filmmaker’s movies is their incredible playlists. Gunn pioneered the mix of superhero action and classic music on the first Guardians, and it’s something he carried over to his recent DC debut, The Suicide Squad.

With him now returning to Marvel to shoot Guardians 3, we can expect another load of awesome needledrops from the upcoming cosmic threequel. While he was promoting The Suicide Squad‘s soundtrack release on vinyl, one fan asked Gunn about the Vol. 3 playlist and he revealed that it’s been locked in “for years.”

For years. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 10, 2021

What iconic songs could be featured on it? It’s too early for Gunn to tell us himself, so fans have been naming their picks over on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit. One fan championed anything by Supertramp.

Hall & Oates’ “Maneater” could be the perfect song to fit the meaner alternate Gamora.

The timing checks out.

This song has been begging to appear in the MCU since Avengers: Infinity War.

“Gold” by Spandau Ballet could be Adam Warlock’s theme song.

“Holding Out For a Hero” would be spot-on if Loki hadn’t already used it.

Remember, Star-Lord got a Zune at the end of Guardians Vol. 2, so the music choices don’t have to be from the ’80s anymore.

For more educated guesses, one Redditor reminded us how Gunn actually shared his master playlist for the Guardians movies last year, which may tell us which songs we can expect to hear in Vol. 3.

Filming on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 kicked off just this past week, with a cast photo showcasing Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and the OG gang joined by newcomers Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji. Let us know what songs you want in the movie in the comments.