‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ has already told us how ‘The Marvels’ should end

It might not be the ending we need right now, but it's the one we deserve.

Marvel Studios might not have any presence at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, but at least a new trailer for The Marvels just landed, offering us our best glimpse yet at the final MCU movie of the year. Specifically, the trailer provided a clearer look at Dar-Benn, as played by Zawe Ashton (Tom Hiddleston’s fiancée, don’t you know), who’s on hand to be Carol Danvers’ newest nemesis.

It’s clear by now that Dar-Benn is the latest military leader of the Kree, and in particular has taken over from the late Ronan as the ruler of the Accusers. Well, thanks to the way Star-Lord managed to defeat Lee Pace’s villain in Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel fans think they already know exactly what Carol Danvers needs to do to take Dar-Benn down in The Marvels‘ third act.

Dance off, bro sis. You and her.

Yes, as the most upvoted comment in a Reddit thread discussing the new trailer reminded us, we already know that the uber-humorless Kree accusers are easily distracted once a hero introduces some levity into a serious situation. That’s how Peter Quill grabbed Ronan’s attention enough for his team to get a hold of the Power Stone. So Carol might want to keep that idea in her back pocket.

Of course, a dance-off — or maybe it would be closer to a dance party, what with Carol’s two teammates, Kamala and Monica, also involved — isn’t exactly Captain Marvel’s style. And yet having the character embrace her lighter-hearted side as she makes some new friends does seem to be part of her journey in this movie. So, you never know, we might be about to witness the dance-off 2.0. Maybe now that he’s back on Earth, the legendary Star-Lord himself can show her some moves.

The Marvels arrives in theaters this Nov. 10.