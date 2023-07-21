‘The Marvels’ official trailer unleashes the terror of Dar-Benn

The Marvels will be here before we know it, and it could easily end up being one of the most impactful films of the MCU’s Phase Five with respect to the overarching narrative of the Multiverse Saga. Between those rumors of Kamala Khan’s next adventure and the universe-spanning plight that Carol Danvers and company will be getting wrapped up in, this looks like one important piece of the MCU puzzle.

Past trailers have teased interpersonal dynamics to die for, thanks to what’s no doubt some electrifying chemistry between Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani both on- and off-screen, and with this brand-new trailer entering the conversation, we see even more of this fun dynamic along with other returning stars including the one and only Samuel L. Jackson.

This fall, #TheMarvels take flight. 💫



Watch the brand-new trailer, and don’t miss Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel’s cosmic team-up, only in theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/VSFb7oR9Xa — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2023

The latest trailer for The Marvels shows off the film’s mysterious villain Dar-Benn, played by Zawe Ashton. She gets in on the action in this new footage, but that’s not all there is for Marvel fans to indulge in. In addition to Nick Fury, Goose the Flerken makes another memorable appearance ⏤ along with a bunch of other kitties, who might just be Flerkens themselves ⏤ and once again terrifies an unsuspecting Kamala Khan.

The Marvels stars Larson, Parris, and Vellani as Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, who all begin to swap places with one another after Ashton’s Dar-Benn jumbles their superpowers together. As the three women try to figure out how they can fix this nuisance, a deep conflict begins to brew on the Kree homeworld, and the three heroes quickly realize that finding the answers to their personal mystery just might have to wait. What’s not going to wait, though? The three powerful ladies joining forces to stop Dar-Benn from wreaking further havoc.

Will they succeed? We’ll find out when The Marvels swoops into theaters on Nov. 10.