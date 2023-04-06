‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ cast bid farewell to the series in bittersweet BTS video

In preparation for the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, star Chris Pratt is taking fans behind the scenes for a tease of what we are all in for when the threequel lands next month. The behind-the-scenes footage shows some cast interaction, interviews, and footage we have already seen in the trailers as well as some that we have not.

In an exclusive for Entertainment Tonight, Pratt starts the video off by saying “Chris Pratt here, they’ve given me a camera and a list of rules, all of which I am going to ignore.”

The video features not only the cast but also Marvel Studios head, Kevin Feige, who discusses what the Guardians mean within the MCU. He states, “The Guardians is about humor, it’s about action, it’s about cosmic adventures. But it’s really about this found family.” Actress Karen Gillan adds that this film, in particular, is about one character finding his family more so than perhaps the others, adding “This is Rocket’s origin story, we are learning more and more about what Rocket has been through.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy films have all been a lot wackier than their other MCU counterparts, given that they are set in space and with an ensemble cast of complete lunatic characters, but also because they have director James Gunn at the helm. Speaking of his director, Pratt says the film is “imagination, music, beautiful imagery. It is really a fantastic story from the brain of a mad genius James Gunn.”

GotG Vol. 3 marks Gunn’s last hurrah for the MCU, and it’s not just he who will be exiting for good when the credits roll, either. We know that Dave Bautista, who plays Drax, is also bidding farewell to his character (though we are not yet sure how this will play out). The former wrestler-turned-actor says, “I love everybody, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished.”

If you are excited to see the final product, and perhaps ready to cry at some possible farewells, then Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be in theaters from May 5.