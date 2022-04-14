Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally nearing the end of its shoot. The final entry in James Gunn’s MCU trilogy has been before the cameras since November 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia but it appears that the finish line is now in sight.

Taking to Twitter, Gunn confirmed that there are less than two weeks left to go, saying:

Of note to fans will be the increasingly large amount of Rick and Morty merch gathering around Gunn’s station. A previous tweet featuring all these toys teased some exciting cameos, which may be an indication that a Justin Roiland cameo is in the pipeline.

This shoot has been made even more complex by Gunn essentially shooting two projects simultaneously: Vol. 3 and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Holiday Special will air on Disney Plus in Q4 2022 and is expected to set up the plot of Vol. 3 (and will probably end with a trailer for it).

For many in the cast, their time as the Guardians will have stretched back even further. We know that Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder features the crew, presumably dropping Thor back on Earth after teasing the possibility of him joining the crew at the end of Avengers: Endgame. With the long-awaited trailer for that landing very soon, we’ll be able to get our first new glimpse of the team after we last saw them in May 2019.

There will likely be Vol. 3 reshoots at some point later this year, but with the production finally wrapping now, the May 5, 2023 release date should be locked in. Here’s hoping Marvel Studios will soon drop some teaser images of the upcoming film.