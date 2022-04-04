James Gunn claims his latest film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, has just broken a world record for the most makeup effects in a single movie.

The news comes to us from — big surprise — Gunn’s own Twitter account. According to the director, the Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning studio Legacy Effects informed Gunn Sunday that the film’s production (which is still underway) has “officially passed the World Record for ‘the most makeup appliances created for a single production.'”

Gunn said the previous record holder was the Jim Carrey-starring 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which featured the titular green-skinned grump in heavy make-up, as well as most of the other actors as the townsfolk of Whoville.

“Congrats, guys! Thanks for keeping practical effects alive!” Gunn said.

Just heard from our makeup folks at @LegacyEffects that yesterday #GotGVol3 officially passed the World Record for “the most makeup appliances created for a single production” (surpassing The Grinch). Congrats, guys! Thanks for keeping practical effects alive! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 4, 2022

The emphasis on practical effects, rather than an over-reliance on computer generated imagery, was praised by many at the revelation of the record-breaking aspect of the production.

It’s about knowing when to use what. The rancor from BOBF is animatronic in some areas but when it’s leaping around the towers it’s 100% CGI. it’s about application first and foremost. *meanwhile Spider-Man No Way Home* — hypothetically 💛💙 (@harknessmonst3r) April 4, 2022

Sorry, had to add- and the artistry that goes into practical effects is mind blowing! Looking forward to admiring your talents when GOTG3 is released! — Adam (@thetypeface) April 4, 2022

Another fan wondered, is it too late to add a Who in the background of one or two scenes as an homage to The Grinch?

Don't give james ideas 😂😂he's still got like a month left of shooting..plenty of time james 😂😂 — Al (@Al_jayy99) April 4, 2022

We’re excited to see what Gunn brings us for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, after the first two films set up what could easily become Marvel’s finest trilogy of films to date.

Gunn’s hand in the world of DC, with films like The Suicide Squad and the excellent HBO Max spinoff series Peacemaker, make us pumped at what the more R-rated world of Task Force X holds in store for the future, as well.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to hit Disney Plus in December of this year while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits cinemas May 5, 2023.