‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ promises to resurrect an abandoned post-credits scene

A mere two weeks stand between the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and its official release date. Now, thanks to an emotional teaser trailer shared by Marvel, we know the threequel plans to address a six-year-old post-credit scene that almost fell entirely by the wayside.

On May 5, the Guardians say goodbye.



Experience Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, written and directed by James Gunn, in theaters 5/5. Get tickets now: https://t.co/FSdr2vnYog #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/yY2k4rtlXz — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 17, 2023

The trailer opens with individual close-ups of all the members of Guardians as emotional music swells in the background. Being only a 30-second teaser, it quickly transitions to a rapid-fire montage of clips. After assuring Mantis he will not in fact die, we see Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) turn to the camera and shout “What!” If you blink, you just might miss what’s behind him: Members of Stakar Ogord’s (Sylvester Stallone) Ravager clan.

Of the 31 movies in the MCU’s filmography, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has the most number of post-credit scenes, coming in at a whopping five after all was said and done. Adam Warlock’s MCU debut was one of the teases, but so was the official reunion of Stakar Ogord and the Ravagers.

Screengrab via Marvel Studios

A full six years and 16 movies have passed since director James Gunn teased the return of the Ravagers in Vol. 2. Currently, it is one of the only, if not the only, post-credit scene from Phase Three that hasn’t seen a pay off yet. Since Marvel shared the first official shot of Stallone’s return just last week, it’s clear the Ravagers will have a part to play in saving the Guardians from their fight with the High Evolutionary.

In the MCU, the Ravagers consist of some of the original members of the Guardians of the Galaxy from the Marvel comics. They are Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, Michelle Yeoh as Aleta Ogord, Miley Cyrus as Mainframe, Ving Rhames as Charlie-27, Michael Rosenbaum as Martinex, and Krugarr. Only time will tell if the full team returns for an emotional send-off in Vol. 3, but these teaser-trailer Easter eggs indicate they just might.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiers in theaters on May 5.