New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ promo gives us first look at a returning Sylvester Stallone

With less than a month until the premiere of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans were offered their first look at Sylvester Stallone’s return to the franchise in the latest trailer for the film, titled “Greatest Hits.”

Stallone’s character Stakar Ogord, captain of the Stakar Ravager Clan, is shown only briefly in a blink-and-you-miss-it shot. Just the top half of his body is visible for less than half a second, but even still, there’s a lot going on: Ogord appears to be wearing full-body armor and an accompanying gold headpiece with a blue overlay that covers his face. Behind him is the wide-open galaxy with a speckle of stars across the night sky, leading one to assume Ogord is somehow suspended, floating, or flying in space. Some form of ultraviolet light appears to be emanating from the gold armor along his shoulders.

Screengrab via Marvel Studios

Stallone has long been confirmed to return for Vol. 3, but in the half dozen trailers Marvel has released ahead of the movie’s premiere, he has remained absent. It’s unclear what part Ogord will play in the threequel, but the post-credits scene in Vol. 2 could shed some light.

After Peter and the Guardians defeated Peter’s father Ego, the post-credits scene showed Ogord reuniting with his teammates: Michelle Yeoh’s Aleta Ogord, Miley Cryus’ Mainframe, Ving Rhames’ Charlie-27, Michael Rosenbaum’s Martinex, and Krugarr.

As we know, this will be the Guardians’ last hurrah, and as such, they are going up against a threat unlike any they’ve faced before (cough, cough — High Evolutionary). It’s possible Ogord and his newly reformed team will be there to support the Guardians, and, hey, even possibly be integrated into the team’s new iteration.

There’s no telling how director James Gunn will close out this chapter, but as he’s said, there’s no “fat” in the film, and that includes Stallone’s Ogord.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres in theaters on May 5.