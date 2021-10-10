Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Reportedly Casts Adam Warlock

It was made pretty clear during one of the last movie’s many credits scenes that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would introduce Adam Warlock into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and since then we’ve been inundated with potential casting rumors surrounding the fan favorite superhero.

James Gunn has stepped in to debunk one or two of them himself, with Seth Rogen even lending an assist, but as of yet the famously Twitter-happy filmmaker has yet to debunk the latest bout of speculation. Last week, it was claimed that The Maze Runner and Midsommar star Will Poulter had snagged the role, with The Cosmic Circus now following it up by saying there is indeed some weight to the speculation.

While the outlet isn’t going out on a limb to confirm or deny anything, they offer that their sources have told them that there’s behind the scenes chatter suggesting Poulter will end up being announced as Vol. 3‘s Adam Warlock. The 28 year-old is a solid actor, one that’s come close to playing a couple of high profile blockbuster roles in the past.

Poulter previously dropped out of playing Pennywise in Andy Muschietti’s It and unnamed part in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings due to scheduling conflicts, but with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set to start shooting before the end of the year, we should be finding out pretty soon whether or not he’s part of the ensemble.