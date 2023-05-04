‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ secretly sneaks in an MCU veteran shafted by ‘Quantumania’

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

While it might still be the worst-reviewed of its trilogy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is thankfully a major improvement over Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in countless ways. Its Rotten Tomatoes score is getting on for double that of the Paul Rudd vehicle, its box office projections are much higher and it doesn’t have M.O.D.O.K.’s rear end in it, which is always a plus.

Ironically, one thing that Guardians 3 does have in it, though, is an Ant-Man veteran who certainly deserved to be showcased in Quantumania a whole lot more than Darren Cross’ Minion-ized backside. However, you would be hard-pressed to notice this star in the film, despite them being a very familiar face on the big screen, due to the fact they feature in James Gunn’s threequel in a minor voice cameo.

Spoilers for this cameo incoming!

One of the High Evolutionary’s animalistic underlings introduced in Guardians 3 is War Pig, an armored boar-like creature who might give Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans Beebop vibes. The difference is that War Pig is female and just happens to be voiced by none other than Judy Greer. This means that Greer — who previously played Maggie Lang in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp — is the third MCU alum to debut a second role in Guardians 3, alongside Linda Cardellini and Tara Strong.

In addition, her presence in the film ensures it avoids the most strangely specific of Hollywood curses. In the wake of Quantumania, film fans realized that, if you paired it with Halloween Ends and Jurassic World: Dominion, that made three trilogy-closers released in the space of a year that had both tanked critically and booted Greer from their casts, despite featuring her in earlier installments. By rectifying Quantumania‘s mistake, it seems Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has brought the curse to an end.