At long last, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is just a week away, meaning the first reviews for the movie are now out there. And, honestly, it’s a mixed bag. While there is a lot of positivity surrounding the cosmic threequel — no one’s denying it hits you hard in the emotions or saying James Gunn dropped the ball — its rolling Rotten Tomatoes score is not exactly as high as fans would want. Plus, you know that thing we’ve been fearing would happen all along? Well, it’s happened.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s Rotten Tomatoes is already the lowest of the trilogy

Image via Marvel Studios

The deluge of the first Guardians 3 reviews turned out to be something of an emotional tidal wave for fans. After early reactions could not have been more glowing, the film suitably debuted to a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, once further critical notices swept in, it became clear that the film isn’t as universally pleasing as it looked and its RT rating quickly dipped to 80 percent (at the time of writing), which makes it the lowest-rated of the full Guardians trilogy at present. Overall, it’s still nowhere near Quantumania-levels of disaster (47 percent) even if it might fall short of Wakanda Forever‘s own 84 percent.

… And all our fears about Adam Warlock have come true

via Marvel Studios

Again, there’s plenty Guardians 3 has going for it, as per the many things reviews are praising, but unfortunately one recurring criticism that can be found in many of these initial reactions centers around the character of Adam Warlock. Fans have long been worried that Will Poulter’s golden Guardian would be given the short stick in the threequel, and tragically, that looks to be the case. While Poulter’s performance isn’t being called into question, Gunn’s depiction of him and his lack of development is earning a lot of ire. Sometimes it’s no fun being right.

Cool cool cool cool cool! Andy Samberg looks to be playing a fan-favorite variant in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Image via Fox

For some brighter news, we have to hop out of the MCU and… into the Spider-Verse. We just learned that Andy Samberg will be leaving his lonely island to appear in June’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. While it’s yet to be officially confirmed who he’ll be playing in the animated sequel, though, word has it that he’s voicing Ben Reilly aka Scarlet Spider and, what’s more, Samberg is being teed up for a much larger role in next year’s trilogy-closer, Beyond the Spider-Verse. As much as its live-action films are floundering, Sony really knows what it’s doing with the Spider-Verse.

