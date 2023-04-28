‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ debuts with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score to chase away the ‘Quantumania’ blues

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most beloved found family of misfits has taken its last bow. And with them, director/writer turned co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn. Thankfully, it sounds like they went out with a bang, judging by the early reviews, and Rotten Tomatoes scores for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The film, which held its world premiere on Wednesday, is currently enjoying a 91 percent critical score on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes with 32 critics weighing in so far. Global audiences will get the chance to say their peace in about a week when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters.

Gunn’s last effort for Marvel, after helming the first two Guardians films, is shaping up to be one of the best-reviewed and highest-rated silver screen titles in post-Endgame MCU, which has been having a hard time finding its footing. As for the honor of being the best Phase Five project yet, Guardians 3 won’t find stiff competition in its only rival Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which many called one of the worst Marvel films to date, with a 47 percent score in the Tomatometer.

In a turn of events from recent Marvel outings, the Guardians’ final adventure is being praised for its visual effects, with some critics calling it the best among its trilogy when it comes to its CGI, makeup, production design, and action sequences. In signature Gunn fashion, there’s a powerful emotional core among the colorful chaos, as the narrative offers a worthy conclusion to the only team that has ever rivaled the Avengers in the hearts of the Marvel faithful.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper all return for the final curtain. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out in U.S. theaters May 5.