First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ reviews promise a much-needed, high-flying victory for the MCU

The lead-up to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been textbook poetry in motion — with the world preparing for an imminent good-bye to the MCU’s darling space explorers and James Gunn’s final filmmaking hurrah in the franchise, to say nothing of Marvel Studios being in need of a win after all the turmoil that’s plagued it for months. Indeed, there’s no way the final outing of Star-Lord and company could have been anything other than triumphant.

And, as prophesized by all of these parameters and more, Gunn’s threequel is two big, teary thumbs up according to the first wave of reviews. Of course, putting one’s faith in Gunn is rarely ever a risky move, especially when it comes to comic book films, but praise from critics is nevertheless a deep, cathartic breath out for anxious fans and a course-correcting studio alike.

Ross Bonaime of Collider was markedly happy with the film, eagerly branding it as a rousing return to form for the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 isn’t just the ideal sendoff for this group, it’s the best MCU film in years, and a reminder of how much fun and moving the Marvel Cinematic Universe can actually be after film-after-film of recent disappointments.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Frank Scheck also commended the film, calling it a surefire win for Gunn, the Guardians, and, most importantly, the fans.

…it comes as a relief to report the trilogy-capping Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. achieves what it sets out to do, which is provide a stirring and audience-pleasing finale for a franchise that has proven to be one of Marvel’s biggest and most unlikely success stories.

And Patrick Cavanaugh of ComicBook echoed all of these sentiments and more, reminding us all that dry eyes will quickly become an endangered species during this particular viewing.

…the emotional core of the mission is undeniably effective and Gunn delivers the inventive action, humor, and charm into the sequel to send the series out on a high note.

All that’s left to do now is await Vol. 3‘s theatrical release with even more anticipation than before, and as the date looms over our heads, we can hear tissue boxes all over the world tremble in fear of this emotionally raw farewell to Marvel’s favorite pack of misfits.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release in theaters on May 5.