‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ reviews confirm we were right to worry about Adam Warlock

Well, we’ve reached that junction, folks — the first reviews for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are in and now we can rest easy knowing the MCU (or rather James Gunn) managed to plug the hole in the franchise’s sinking ship. However — and it’s an unfortunate “however” — Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock was less of a bullseye and more of a tail pinned on a bucking donkey, according to early reviews.

Between all the praise and surprising CGI compliments, reviews up and down the boardwalk are calling Adam Warlock’s highly-anticipated reveal the film’s only weak link.

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is an emotional and visually stunning finale to the trilogy, with #RocketGG at the heart of a heartwarming journey. The theme of found family remains the movie's strength. @JamesGunn storytelling and the production design are top-notch. Adam Warlock… pic.twitter.com/cRtDxpMsB6 — La Oficina Geek (@LaOficinaGeek) April 28, 2023

Rocket is the film’s obvious selling point; he has dominated the conversation as far back as the first trailer. Plus, it’s long been rumored he won’t make it out alive. So, while we’re glad the character’s storyline lived up to the hype, unfortunately the hype that fans bestowed upon Adam Warlock fizzled before it popped. At least according to one Twitter user, who said, “Adam Warlock, for how long we waited, felt a little underserved.”

Rocket is the obvious standout in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The story here enriches the whole trilogy and is loaded with feels.



Drax and Nebula are my next faves in this one. Adam Warlock, for how long we waited, felt a little underserved. pic.twitter.com/2GFCTDAYDE — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 28, 2023

Adam Warlock, as fans will remember, was teased back in the post-credit scene of Vol. 2. The character is a cosmic being who was artificially engineered to destroy the Guardians by the Golden High Priestess of the Sovereign, Ayesha. His comic book history is rich, layered, and for lack of a better word, juicy.

However, when the teaser trailer for the movie dropped back in 2022 and revealed Poulter as Adam Warlock, the initial reaction was one of hesitancy and skepticism. Sadly, early reviews now corroborate those fears.

One major flaw to #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 that I didn't mention in my review is how wasted the Adam Warlock character is. If you're a huge fan of his in the comics don't expect too much though Will Poulter gives it his best with the little material he has. pic.twitter.com/QvPQzJXW5a — Luis A. Mendez (@MendezMovieRPT) April 28, 2023

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is a mixed bag at best. Some parts have that magic. A huge swath of the movie is so unrelentingly grim, I don’t have any desire to watch it again soon. Disturbing animal cruelty almost throughout. Adam Warlock is going to make some people furious. — Shady (Alpha Male) (@Adam_Weast_) April 28, 2023

Even the few attempts to compliment the character haven’t been unable to go much farther than “pretty good.”

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is way better than a mixed bag at best. A lot of parts have that magic. A normal swatch of the movie is somewhat grim, I will most definitely be watching it again soon. No actual animals were harmed. Adam Warlock was pretty good. — Adrian Soto (@TheAdrianSoto) April 28, 2023

It’s a sad development for a character who otherwise had (and still has) the potential to be an extremely valuable asset to the MCU, especially given how powerful he is. Then again, this isn’t truly his movie as much as it is the Guardians and Rocket’s. There could be more on the horizon for Adam Warlock; maybe even a solo movie (long shot, but who knows).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres in theaters worldwide on May 5.