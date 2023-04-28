Will Poulter ‘waiting by the phone’ for an Adam Warlock movie

The galaxy’s greatest guardians are taking a break from saving the universe to show up at the red carpet event for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 tonight in Hollywood, and fans can’t contain their excitement about the upcoming chapter in their heroic and ironically down-to-earth story, or Will Poulter‘s Adam Warlock.

The Guardians are some of the easiest heroes to root for within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that’s because they’re incredibly down to earth for such iconic superstars. From Groot (in all forms) and Rocket Raccoon to Drax and Mantis — the group of heroes is up against their most incredible fight yet in the next installment of their story, and as it’s slated to be their last, fans are anticipating significant losses and free-flowing tears when we pour into theaters next weekend.

A new addition to the Guardians’ storyline is Adam Warlock, and fans can’t wait to see what he brings to the table. In the comics, he’s a heroic guy who stands up against evil, and sometimes that means fighting against himself. In the films, it appears that we’ll see a darker side of Warlock before we see him fighting for good — if we see him fighting for good.

With all of the anticipation surrounding his character, fans wonder what the future looks like. During the red carpet event tonight, Variety’s Marc Malkin asked if there was a realm where Adam Warlock would get his own film.

“How much more are we going to see of Adam because everyone’s excited about Adam. So is Adam getting his own movie? Tell me.”

The two went back and forth for a moment, with Poulter saying he probably just looks like an excited puppy instead of someone trying to keep secrets, and that’s because he has none; he doesn’t know what the future holds.

“I have no idea. I don’t know if I am going to know, but I would like an Adam movie for sure. Yeah, I’m just kind of waiting by my phone. Listen, if that’s the cause, that’d be lovely for me. I genuinely have no idea.”

He’s not the only one eagerly anticipating a future where we learn more about Warlock, but to what degree will ultimately depend on how fans feel about the character once Guardians Vol. 3 hits theaters.

In July of last year, Poulter spoke with fans at SDCC and shared that he was terrified to take on the role of Adam Warlock when he first stepped into the Guardians franchise. Like many of us, he was in awe of the talent of the cast within the MCU, but that soon turned to admiration he could learn from as he grew closer with those on set.

“I’m truly truly grateful, honestly. It’s pretty surreal to have ever even stepped on the ‘Guardians’ set. I’m a huge admirer of everybody on this stage, genuinely — and the franchise. From the outside looking in, I was absolutely terrified, but I was kind of welcomed into the family, and I couldn’t have been treated better by these folks. They’re all such wonderful people; they’re every bit as nice as they are talented, and I’m also really grateful that there was an appetite for Adam from the fans.”

It wasn’t just his co-stars who were thrilled to work with him; it was fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, too — well, as thrilled as any of us could be when a new villain is introduced. Of course, fans know that Warlock isn’t the greater evil in this storyline, but it’s evident that he’s going to start off leaning more toward the dark side but given a window of opportunity to turn it all around for good.

The High Evolutionary is the biggest villain in the fight this time around, and James Gunn himself says that he’s unlike anything the Guardians have faced before. Gunn also says that how he treats animals makes him one of the easiest villains to hate, and we don’t think anyone would disagree with him there. Here’s hoping the Guardians can take care of business, and if they need help, that Warlock is the man who can provide it.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, and you won’t want to miss a second of it.