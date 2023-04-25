‘Kraven the Hunter’s R-rating can’t save it from being declared Sony’s next ‘Morbius’
Sony‘s CinemaCon presentation on Monday didn’t deliver the Spider-Man 4 news we were all hoping for, but it did garner some excitement thanks to the revelation that Kraven the Hunter will be rated R. This makes it the first of the studio’s Spidey spinoffs to sport that certificate, which initially led to a surge of hope that maybe the Aaron Taylor-Johnson vehicle could be the one to break this franchise’s curse.
On the other hand, however, some think Kraven‘s R-rating isn’t lifeline but an anchor that’ll weigh it down to box office despair. Morbius, which belatedly first hit cinemas a year ago this April, is still leaving a bitter taste in fans’ mouths so more cynical sorts don’t see how Sony could turn the quality around to such an extent that Kraven‘s actually any good.
Kraven might be Sony’s last chance to retain the fandom’s already strained loyalties.
Even if hardcore fans like the idea of an R-rated flick, however, what if the loss of family audiences condemns Kraven even further?
Even if it does turn out to be better than Morbius and the Venom duology, the R-rating is a risky move.
Some are questioning whether any self-respecting adult would voluntarily go to see Kraven after the mess that was Morbius without being dragged there by their kids.
Well, thank you for the reminder that El Muerto is also a thing.
In addition to the whole R-rating furor, the details from the CinemaCon-exclusive trailer are likewise ringing alarm bells.
Anyone else getting “I’m the Juggernaut, b*tch” vibes from that Rhino quote?
While it’s true that Fox’s R-rated Deadpool movies performed like gangbusters, the similarly certificated The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey from DC both sunk hard at the box office, so Sony’s decision to go this route with Kraven the Hunter is certainly a bold one. We’ll find out if it pays off come the film’s release this Oct. 6.