‘Kraven the Hunter’s R-rating can’t save it from being declared Sony’s next ‘Morbius’

Sony‘s CinemaCon presentation on Monday didn’t deliver the Spider-Man 4 news we were all hoping for, but it did garner some excitement thanks to the revelation that Kraven the Hunter will be rated R. This makes it the first of the studio’s Spidey spinoffs to sport that certificate, which initially led to a surge of hope that maybe the Aaron Taylor-Johnson vehicle could be the one to break this franchise’s curse.

On the other hand, however, some think Kraven‘s R-rating isn’t lifeline but an anchor that’ll weigh it down to box office despair. Morbius, which belatedly first hit cinemas a year ago this April, is still leaving a bitter taste in fans’ mouths so more cynical sorts don’t see how Sony could turn the quality around to such an extent that Kraven‘s actually any good.

Kraven being rated R doesn’t change the fact that it’s in the Sony verse and it’s going to blow like morbius did. — 8-BitBuggie (@8BitBuggie) April 25, 2023

Kraven might be Sony’s last chance to retain the fandom’s already strained loyalties.

Me telling Sony not to F up Kraven the Hunter.



If it manages to do equally worse as Morbius, then they can keep the rest, Madam Web, the whole upcoming lot. Then it's just Spider-Man for me. pic.twitter.com/5qffHyAZAW — Kenny @Disney+ (@iKenny_J) April 25, 2023

Even if hardcore fans like the idea of an R-rated flick, however, what if the loss of family audiences condemns Kraven even further?

Kraven doesnt have the appeal that Venom has so it wont do great, can't do worse than Morbius though — GUARDIANS HYPE ✡️ (@Guardians_Hype) April 25, 2023

Even if it does turn out to be better than Morbius and the Venom duology, the R-rating is a risky move.

Kraven being Rated R only makes it more likely to flop.

I know they film is better than Venom films and Morbius but it isn't said to be great. — Jason Kane (Greatphase) (@GGeneralHolt8) April 25, 2023

Some are questioning whether any self-respecting adult would voluntarily go to see Kraven after the mess that was Morbius without being dragged there by their kids.

Kraven could get away with it if they made him PG-13, and even the kids went to see him, being a classic Spiderman villain, unlike morbius, however I don't know which adult would want to go see kraven after 3 boring movies — 🇮🇹_Hot_Animated_Gamora❤️💙 (@Lorenzo74209291) April 25, 2023

Well, thank you for the reminder that El Muerto is also a thing.

Kraven will flop hard because like Morbius and El Muerto it's a movie no one asked for — Anothermillennialreviewer (@AnothermillennR) April 25, 2023

In addition to the whole R-rating furor, the details from the CinemaCon-exclusive trailer are likewise ringing alarm bells.

I don't know man. This Kraven teaser sounds actually worse than MORBIUS. https://t.co/g16ungFLEm — Oliver Darko (@oliver_drk) April 25, 2023

Anyone else getting “I’m the Juggernaut, b*tch” vibes from that Rhino quote?

So it is official kraven is another morbius💀 https://t.co/O3p3Kd2HgZ — Batman and King Shark Stan (@Faraz39011590) April 25, 2023

While it’s true that Fox’s R-rated Deadpool movies performed like gangbusters, the similarly certificated The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey from DC both sunk hard at the box office, so Sony’s decision to go this route with Kraven the Hunter is certainly a bold one. We’ll find out if it pays off come the film’s release this Oct. 6.