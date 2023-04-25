The blood-soaked, R-rated ‘Kraven the Hunter’ finally creates non-ironic excitement for a Sony Marvel movie

Up until very recently, there were a lot of people expecting Kraven the Hunter to be hit with a delay, which was understandable when the latest installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe had gone virtually radio silent since production wrapped, despite an October 6 release date being penciled in.

Thanks to last night’s CinemaCon presentation, though, we can safely say that not only is Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s latest shot at superhero stardom following Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron is on course to land a little over five months from now, but it’s also generating non-ironic hype for one of the franchise’s comic book adaptations for the first time in what feels like forever.

While Tom Hardy’s Venom 3 has largely proven immune to criticism, it would also be fair to say that Morbius and Bad Bunny’s El Muerto in particular have become viral sensations for the wrong reasons, but all it took was confirmation that Kraven the Hunter will be R-rated for the tides to turn in an instant.

Kraven might actually be really good. It’s R-rated. Fantastic cast. Rhino is in the movie. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/qApPgxP8Gl — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) April 25, 2023

KRAVEN is HARD CORE R-RATED. That was unexpected. As Aaron Taylor Johnson said, “Fuck Yes.” — Robert Meyer Burnett Viceroy of Verisimilitude (@BurnettRM) April 25, 2023

KRAVEN THE HUNTER IS R-RATED. Just saw a teaser and it’s BRUTAL. Kraven rips a guy’s nose off with his teeth. Going to be ultra-violent. — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) April 25, 2023

Idk about y'all but this movie being r-rated and Aaron as Kraven gives me hope https://t.co/k3W5TEGBuL — Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightDK) April 25, 2023

I love that Sony’s following up the Morbius disaster with an ultra violent R-rated Kraven the Hunter movie. Why the hell not. Let’s go 😂 https://t.co/aEwSvjIbS9 — Chuckles (@WookieeChuckles) April 25, 2023

I dunno about this Kraven movie. On the one hand, if it's some wild splatterhouse R-rated breeze featuring one of Spidey's best villains that everyone had a blast making, yeah, could be fun… Or it could just be some nonsense that comes and goes and doesn't appeal much to me. — ∞ Kyle O – SEE PINNED ∞ 🪐 🌈 (@KyleKozmikDLuxO) April 25, 2023

In the film’s defense, J.C. Chandor is an excellent director with the right material, and the same applies to Taylor-Johnson as a performer, so throwing an R-rating into the mix with the promise of what could be the gnarliest, most blood-soaked Marvel movie ever made is tantalizing to say the least.

Of course, expectations should always be tempered when Sony is involved given the studio’s track record for superheroic disappointment, but is Kraven the Hunter actually going to be good? Stranger things have definitely happened.