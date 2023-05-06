‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ star has an inspired idea for a potential ‘John Wick’ return

Even though the ending tried to be as definitive as possible, nobody was buying for a second that Chapter 4 was really going to mark the end of the line for the John Wick franchise, something the key creatives went on to admit themselves in a roundabout way mere days after Keanu Reeves’ latest outing as the iconic assassin hit theaters.

As the highest-grossing and best-reviewed of the quartet, it’s clear there’s still plenty of mileage in the brand, although we’re curious to see how Ana de Armas-fronted spin-off Ballerina and three-part prequel series The Continental fare without having Reeves front-and-center.

If there are more additions to canon coming down the pipeline, though, then bringing back Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 villain Chukwudi Iwuji’s Akoni would definitely be one to consider now that his star is higher than its ever been. In fact, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the newest James Gunn regular even pitched an idea that’s well worth exploring.

“Akoni did have quite a big setup, and they went through a lot of trouble to get me over there to film it. So, to be honest, there wasn’t really more to my character in that film, but I still hold out hope that there might be more for him in the future. They could have a Continental in Africa. That’s what I actually thought at the time, because Akoni is the head of the African cartel. So, what you saw was pretty much it, but I’ve always hoped that they kept me alive for a reason. So I need to get on Chad Stahelski’s case for that one. “

Iwuji is being singled out as a highlight of Vol. 3 for a reason, and making him the focal point of a standalone John Wick adventure is far from the worst prospect we’ve ever heard as the saga continues its unstoppable expansion.