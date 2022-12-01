Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Pom Klementieff is hinting about her character’s fate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the film is all said and done.

Klementieff’s Mantis just got done having a wacky misadventure on earth, alongside David Bautista’s Drax, when the pair kidnapped Kevin Bacon as a Christmas present for Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill in the events of the Disney Plus TV movie The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Now, Mantis and the gang are poised to take on the big screen in the forthcoming Vol. 3, which hits theaters in the spring of next year. When Klementieff was asked about any hints she could divulge about the James Gunn-directed movie, she described it as an “extremely emotional” closing chapter to the trilogy, but still maintained there could be more adventures down the line for some of the characters. As Klementieff told the D23 Inside Disney podcast,

“I can’t say much because, you know, the movie’s going to be released a long time from now, in May. But what I can say is that, again, it’s going to be very funny but also extremely emotional. And it’s going to be, in some ways, you know, the end of a chapter, as the Guardians of the Galaxy family. So we’ll see what happens after, you know? It’s not like ‘over over’ but, you know, it’s still…it’s going to be different after.”

When the podcast host mentioned the prospect of a Mantis spinoff or Mantis series, Klementieff said, “Yes! Oh, that’d be fun for sure.”

This doesn’t sound like any kind of official confirmation of a Mantis spinoff or anything like that, but it seems like Klementieff is certainly open to the idea, in a rhetorical and highly speculative capacity. And frankly, we would also love to see more of Mantis in the MCU’s future.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters on May 5, 2023.