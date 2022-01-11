‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ star says he’s having the time of his life

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies have always been wild, crazy, and irreverent in nature, with that infectious sense of fun evident in every frame of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s cosmic series.

The cast and crew can’t speak highly enough of their writer and director, which was proven tenfold when they signed an open letter urging Disney to reconsider its decision to fire him from Vol. 3, with Dave Bautista in particular stating he wouldn’t return as Drax unless Gunn was steering the ship.

Having worked with Gunn for the first time on HBO Max series Peacemaker, Chukwudi Iwuji was recruited to play a significant role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and he revealed in an interview with ComicBook that he’s having the time of his life.

“This has been quoted to me a few times and it does make me blush. I blush purple. The fact of the matter is, I don’t know why James feels that way. It’s not really my job to investigate what that is. What I do know is that when someone puts that amount of trust and belief in you, your responsibility, your only job is to make sure it’s requited. So I feel James and I have a great collaboration, even on the project we’re doing now, which stretches me even further. And he really does stretch me. I feel we have this wonderful combination of him trusting my choices, but him also seeing my choices and recognizing when I can go much further, and surprising me with how much further he can make me get. It feels like a wonderful reciprocal collaboration and I’m having a ball. The time of my life.”

The only downside is that fans won’t get to see what’s next for Star-Lord and the gang until May 2023, which feels like an eternity away, especially when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in theaters exactly seven years to the day after its predecessor, comfortably the longest gap between standalone installments in any MCU saga.

That being said, we’ve got the Disney Plus Holiday Special to tide us over in the interim, which should be enough to satiate the folks beginning to grow impatient.