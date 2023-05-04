‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ stars don’t see the big deal with the MCU’s first f-bomb

Over a decade and a half into the world’s most successful film franchise, there’s been a general consensus that if and when a Marvel movie finally drops an f-bomb, it’d best be underscoring a big, big moment. We’re talking some sort of, “And I.. Am.. Iron Man” (insert cuss where required) level of magnitude.

Instead, the reality ended up being that the MCU’s first f-word ends up taking place in the most throwaway of exchanges, which will likely have you wondering if your mind short-circuited for a second. Nevertheless, it happens. And the stars of the film in question, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff, just don’t see what all the fuss is about.

Speaking with Collider about the franchise first, Gillan recalls not even registering what had just transpired in the scene she was shooting opposite Chris Pratt, who had the honors of spitting Marvel’s first big-kid cuss word in her direction:

“I didn’t notice that he [Pratt] said it until someone said, ‘Oh, that’s the first f-bomb in MCU history,’ and I was like, ‘Really?’ I didn’t actually even hear it because, I guess, I’m Scottish and hear a lot of swearing all the time.”

Klementieff, a fellow European who is apparently also quite liberal with her use of the word in her day-to-day vernacular, shared a similar sentiment about the sure-to-be-infamous line of dialogue, adding that it’s great that the f-bomb made the cut, and that the cast is “proud of it.”

While it looks like the movie will end up featuring some colorful language, it will also feature an entirely new language created for the purposes of the film. Linguists and frequent cussers rejoice! Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has started to roll out in theaters around the world, and will land on local shores this Friday, on May 5.