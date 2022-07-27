The return of Star-Lord and his gang of intergalactic misfits in Love and Thunder was so brief that Taika Waititi might as well have written them off from the story without actually bringing them on set to shoot that hasty opening. Fortunately, less than a year separates us from James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in which the titular MCU heroes not only return in earnest, but go up against their greatest adversaries yet.

From what Gunn has revealed about the third installment, Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock will serve as a major antagonistic figure, though based on the latest SDCC 2022 trailer that was shown to a select group of fans and members of the press behind closed doors, the actor will share that spotlight with Chukwudi Iwuji, who’ll be portraying the High Revolutionary.

Now, in a chat with Collider, the Peacemaker alum has broken down his new character by describing him as a “Shakespearean” sociopath, noting that “shady” would probably be a flimsy way to interpret him.

“He is narcissistic, sociopathic, but very charming. I couldn’t have thought of a better character that uses [a] skill set better to join the MCU with. Because there’s something very Shakespearean about him, there’s something very emotionally dark about him, and he’s a lot of fun on top of all that. The costume, like you mentioned, the day I put on that costume, because he looks very different from how he is in the comics, but the costume just worked. There’s something about putting it on, which I’m glad you mentioned because a big part of my performance was that costume.”

There isn’t much to be said about GotG Vol. 3 given the scant little we know of the threequel, so let’s hope Marvel Studios releases the aforementioned teaser trailer soon after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s debut in November.