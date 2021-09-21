Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Reportedly Be Gamora And Nebula’s Story

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise may be an ensemble series in nature, even with A-listers Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper playing prominent roles, but the emotional driving force has always been the relationship between sisters Gamora and Nebula, something that even factored into Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

We’ve seen them as loyal daughters, enemies, reluctant allies, enemies again, friends, genuine siblings and teammates, so plenty of ground has already been covered. However, the fact that Gamora was murdered by her own father in Infinity War and replaced by the 2014 version in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline paints things in an entirely new light.

In a new interview with ComicBook, Guardians regular Seth Green was asked if Howard the Duck would be returning for Vol. 3, and while he didn’t have an answer, he did reveal that the children of Thanos are set to carry the narrative load of the story.

“I don’t know if Howard’s a part of it, I haven’t heard anything about that. The only thing I know is that it’s the girls’ story, it’s the sisters’ story, that it’s Gamora and Nebula’s story. So I don’t know if it’s a prequel, or if it comes off in the new timeline that’s splintered post-the Time Heist. Honestly, I don’t know anything about it… I wouldn’t be hurt if Howard’s not a central character to the sisters’ story.”

That isn’t the most shocking thing we’ve ever heard, especially when the rest of the team comprises of an orphan from Earth, a brute who lost his wife and daughter, a talking raccoon of mysterious origins and a sentient tree. Gamora and Nebula have a rich history and backstory to draw from, which might be the reason Karen Gillan ended up in tears reading the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script.