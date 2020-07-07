The Guest Star Dan Stevens Teases The Possibility Of A Sequel

Following his exit from Downton Abbey, Dan Stevens managed to reinvent his career with 2014’s The Guest, a psychological thriller in which he played a chilling yet charming All-American military man. The success of the movie led to many other Hollywood roles, but the British actor still has a soft spot for the film. And he’s even contemplating doing a sequel to it.

While speaking with Forbes, Stevens was asked about the possibility of continuing the story of “David,” the mysterious army vet who stays with the Peterson family and soon destroys their lives. The Legion star revealed that he has, in fact, discussed it with director Adam Wingard and writer Simon Barrett.

“We’ve certainly talked about it,” Stevens revealed. “I’d love to work with both Adam Wingard, the director, and Simon again. Adam’s pretty busy with giant apes and monsters at the moment with Godzilla vs. Kong. Simon and I have talked about many things. A sequel to The Guest has come up.”

Though this is exciting news, Stevens stressed that it’s just talk at this stage and, even if it did happen, it wouldn’t be for a while yet.

“I don’t know quite what form that would take, and I think we are a way off from it happening, but it’s always a possibility.”

While it wasn’t what you’d call a blockbuster at the time, The Guest has earned itself a strong following in the years since its release, thanks to folks discovering it on home video or streaming. In fact, Stevens went on to discuss what it means to be a “cult film” and how he’s thrilled that people are continually discovering it.

“Simon Barrett, the writer of The Guest, said to me the other day that all ‘cult film’ means is that it didn’t make any money at the time. It’s been delightful that it’s continued to have this life,” the actor pointed out. “Not every film you make is going to have that sort of enduring appeal. For me, in the limited career, I’ve had so far, The Guest has had the longest legs. People just this week, for whatever reason, are discovering it and messaging me and saying, ‘I can’t believe it took me this long to discover this film. It’s great.’ That’s really satisfying.”

The reason why his friends might’ve recently watched The Guest is because the movie just went up on Netflix last month. If you haven’t seen it yet, head on over to the site now and check it out. And while you’re there, you might as well stick on Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, which Stevens also stars in.