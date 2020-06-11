A Superb Psychological Thriller Is Dominating Netflix This Week

2014’s The Guest just arrived on Netflix this month and it’s currently proving to be hugely popular on the site. Today’s Top 10 movies list counts it as the fourth most popular film available on the streaming platform. And if you’re one of those who’ve yet to check out this acclaimed yet underrated psychological thriller, make sure to go and fix that ASAP.

Directed by Adam Wingard, whose next movie is the much-anticipated monster mash-up Godzilla vs. Kong, The Guest follows the Peterson family as they take in mysterious military man David Collins (Dan Stevens). David claims to have known their late son in the army and his charming, mannered ways and good looks quickly endear him to the clan. However, it soon becomes clear that there’s more to the soldier than meets the eye.

Stevens earned widespread acclaim for his performance. Fresh off Downton Abbey, the British actor pulled a Chris Pratt and got himself in major shape for the role and proved so good at playing the cool, deadly stranger that many even started calling for him to take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond. Maika Monroe (It Follows) also does a great job as Anna, the teenage daughter of the family who’s torn between her distrust for David and her attraction to him.

To say too much about the film would be to spoil the fun, but suffice it to say that if you enjoy solid psychological thrills, it’s got you covered. That said, there’s also ample epic action sequences and proper horror moments, so it’ll keep you entertained on that front, too. It’s a deliberate homage to several 80s classics in many ways, so if you’re a fan of Halloween or The Terminator, then make sure to give it a go.

If you watch The Guest and enjoy it, you also may wish to check out Wingard’s Death Note or horror flick Apostle, also starring Stevens. Both are available on Netflix and are well worth your time.