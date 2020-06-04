Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Teases Lots Of Kaiju Action

Although it’s looking increasingly likely that we won’t see Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong until 2021, news is still coming out about the monster dust-up movie. After the MPAA announced a PG-13 rating for the film, which may disappoint some fans wanting harder content, Wingard has now spoken out about the decision, hinting that audiences will not be disappointed by the amount of kaiju action in the pic.

The director shared the rating news on his Instagram account and commented on how there’s more to the movie than just the certificate:

More specifically, Wingard’s “understatement” remark will excite fans who’ve been waiting for Kong, Godzilla, and various kaiju to meet since the MonsterVerse began. We last saw the characters in Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Wingard is clearly excited to be able to throw together the two forces into an epic battle.

In terms of what we know so far about Godzilla vs. Kong, the movie reportedly benefited from additional shooting after some negative reaction to test screenings. More recent audiences have teased that Wingard’s film is the best yet in the MonsterVerse, and delivers on the promise that the franchise has been playing around with for some time.

The plot involves Monarch traveling to a new location to discover the secrets behind the Titans, and a human conspiracy threatening the creatures. Also, presumably, a lot of fighting.

Although the movie’s release still appears to be a long way off, even before COVID-19 struck, we have been getting some hints of what to expect via leaked merchandise and a recently published prequel comic. Intriguingly, a prequel graphic comic will be told from Godzilla’s POV, while the series of official tie-ins will connect the events of Skull Island and King of the Monsters to the plot of Godzilla vs. Kong.

We’ll be sure to bring you the latest news on Godzilla vs. Kong as it emerges, so be sure to check back in for more from Wingard and the production as we get closer to a release date.