Leaked Godzilla Vs. Kong Toys Reveal New Weapons And Monsters

In the age of social media and technology that can see sensitive information shared around the world in a matter of minutes, movie studios have had to work twice as hard to make sure spoilers don’t leak out from the production. There’s always somebody hanging around the set with a smartphone ready to upload some grainy lo-res pictures to the internet, and certain filmmakers like The Batman’s Matt Reeves have taken matters into their own hands and released official footage so that the first look at the movie isn’t a terrible-quality image of a stunt double – although they usually arrive shortly after.

However, it doesn’t matter how tight your security is because in recent years, toy lines have proved to be a thorn in the side of big budget films. The merchandise is often reflective of the plot, and can inadvertently reveal new characters, certain action scenes and even huge plot twists. And on that note, it looks like Godzilla Vs. Kong is the latest to fall victim to over-eager retailers giving the game away, with some leaked images making their way online this week, which you can see below.

We recently reported that the latest installment in the MonsterVerse would see Kong wielding a nifty new weapon, which looks to have been confirmed by this tie-in merchandise, along with the introduction of a new serpent-like kaiju called Nozuki and the return of the Skullcrawlers from Kong: Skull Island.

Everybody’s going to see Godzilla Vs. Kong for one reason and one reason alone, and that’s to watch two iconic monsters knock seven shades out of each other, so a couple of minor spoilers from the toy line aren’t likely to affect the movie’s bottom line. Still, the thought of a massive, building-sized ape with a giant axe battling a 400ft tall radioactive lizard with atomic fire-breath sounds pretty awesome.