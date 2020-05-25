Godzilla Vs. Kong Prequel Comic Reveals New Details About Warner’s Monster Crossover

Though Warner Bros. and Legendary are seemingly mulling over the possibility of delaying Godzilla Vs. Kong into 2021, the Adam Wingard-directed crossover is still very much being positioned as the true centerpiece of the so-called MonsterVerse.

Because after the Godzilla reboot, a prequel spinoff directing viewers to Skull Island, and last year’s Herculean sequel, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the time has come for Gojira to come face-to-face with his most formidable opponent yet. And we’ll give you a clue: he’s a monstrous ape capable of downing a fleet of military helicopters.

Yes, Godzilla Vs. Kong is starting to gain traction, and though it’s November 2020 release date is now in question, Warner Bros. is slowly beginning to promote its main event. Up first, a series of prequel comics designed to fill in a little backstory between the events of Skull Island and Godzilla Vs. Kong.

Indeed, a Twitter user by the name of 'omegagormaru' has relayed some intel about Godzilla Vs. Kong, and how the prequel series will be told from the Big G/s perspective as he journeys to Skull Island.

Godzilla’s Prequel Graphic Novel To Godzilla vs. Kong will stem from his POV and understanding more of his character, potentially akin to Dark Horse’s ‘Godzilla KOTM #16 ‘Thunder In The Past”

4 New #MonsterVerse Titles – Legendary Comics -A Godzilla Prequel Graphic Novel To Godzilla vs. Kong

(from Godzilla's POV, understanding his character)

-A Kong Prequel Graphic Novel To Godzilla vs. Kong

-Kong Picture Book(More for younger audiences)

After defeating Ghidorah in battle and reclaiming his title as the undisputed King of the Monsters, it’s likely that Godzilla is seeking out any pretenders to the throne. We know Monarch will be involved in some capacity, too, though the only official story intel from Warner Bros. hints at a “human conspiracy” which threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the Earth forever.

Chances are Alexander Skarsgård’s geologist will play a central role, given his character will seemingly be placed in close proximity to Kong. And with so many monsters now roaming the Earth, we imagine there will be one or two Titan brawls before Godzilla Vs. Kong inevitably arrives at the main event. November 20th, 2020 is the date for your diaries.