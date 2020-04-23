Guillermo Del Toro Returning For Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark 2

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark was a big hit at the box office, with the PG-13 horror pic taking in over $100 million on a budget of just $28 million. Not bad, right? Given this, a sequel seemed pretty inevitable and sure enough, official word has just come through that we’ll be getting a follow-up.

Of course, this should’t come as much of a surprise, seeing as We Got This Covered told you months ago that Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark 2 was in the works. But tonight, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed our scoop, while also revealing the exciting news that both Guillermo del Toro and André Øvredal will be back as well. The former will be writing the screen story, with the latter sitting behind the camera again.

Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, but presumably we’ll once again follow Stella (the protagonist of the last flick) as she attempts to learn more about the eponymous book written by the deceased outcast known as Sarah Bellows. She’ll also no doubt try and find and rescue her friends who were taken in the first movie.

We imagine that the sequel will adapt even more stories from the beloved source material by Alvin Schwartz, too. Classics like “Harold the Scarecrow” and the “Pale Lady” have already been brought to life, but there are a lot more terrifying tales available in the book series that the producers can use here.

Of course, it’s still early, early days for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2, but with both Guillermo del Toro and André Øvredal back on board now, the wheels seem to be spinning into motion and hopefully it won’t be too much longer before we learn more about what horrors await us in the sequel.