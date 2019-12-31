Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark 2 Reportedly In Early Development

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark was a breakout hit at the box office this year, as the PG-13 horror film ended up grossing over $100 million against a budget of just $28 million. Given the massive success of the pic as well as the way it ends, it seems inevitable that a sequel will soon be announced and while nothing is official as of yet, the studio is already reportedly getting started on mapping out the highly-anticipated follow-up.

That’s right, according to our sources – the same ones who said a new Scream is in the works and that a Swamp Thing movie is in development, both of which have since been confirmed (the latter by Bloody Disgusting) – Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2 is now beginning to come together. And better yet, it’s expected to bring back most of the original cast, along with director André Øvredal. It’s unknown if Guillermo del Toro will once again be on board to produce, but hopefully he’ll have a say in at least some of the project.

From what we understand, the plot will once again follow Stella (the protagonist of the last flick) as she tries to discover more about the eponymous book penned by the deceased outcast known as Sarah Bellows. More importantly, she’ll attempt to find and rescue her friends who were taken in the first installment.

The upcoming feature will likely adapt even more stories from the rich source material by Alvin Schwartz, too. While we’ve already seen classics like Harold the Scarecrow and the Pale Lady, there are still plenty of terrifying tales available in the book series that can be adapted. Personally, I think “The Hook” and “High Beams” would both be excellent additions to the movie. They both definitely scared the pants off of me when I was a kid, that’s for sure.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much more about the sequel just yet, as it’s still only in early development, but tell us, are you excited to see Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2? Or do you think a follow-up is unnecessary? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!