Gunpowder Milkshake Team Working On Sci-Fi Action Thriller From Source Code Writer

Netflix action movie Gunpowder Milkshake generated a lot of buzz when it hit streaming in July, with fans praising the kinetic, highly-stylized set pieces and world-building that very much lived up to those John Wick and Kill Bill comparisons.

It was far from the most original actioner audiences had ever seen, but a winning performance from an ass-kicking Karen Gillan and stellar support from Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Angela Bassett and Michelle Yeoh elevated the adrenaline-fueled mid budget genre film above mediocrity. A sequel was announced shortly afterwards, but the production companies behind Gunpowder Milkshake have something else in mind first.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Studiocanal and The Picture Company have acquired Eurostar, a high concept pitch from Source Code writer Ben Ripley. Plot details are thin on the ground, but it’s said to be a ticking clock thriller set aboard the titular train, with sci-fi elements and qualities similar to Inception and Liam Neeson’s Non-Stop.

Color us intrigued, because Source Code showed Ripley knows how to script wholly unique and completely original train-set thrills with sci-fi trappings that don’t break the budgetary bank, while Studiocanal are responsible for a whole host of popular Euro-centric actioners to have featured the likes of Jason Statham and Liam Neeson, so this one will definitely find an audience.