Karen Gillan’s New Netflix Movie Is Getting A Sequel

Netflix’s upcoming action movie Gunpowder Milkshake isn’t even releasing until the 14th of this month, but it’s already been confirmed that a sequel is in development. Admittedly, that’s hardly surprising news when the trailer alone promised a violent and stylish effort with plenty of franchise potential in the premise, and the film looks like it’s going to deliver fun by the bucketload.

Karen Gillan stars as an assassin who ends up protecting an 8 year-old girl from a vengeful mob boss, forcing her to reconnect with her estranged mother, played by Game of Thrones veteran Lena Headey. Luckily, mommy dearest is also an elite killer, and the makeshift family unit team up with the Librarians, an infamous cabal of veteran hitters brought to life by the esteemed trio of Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett, with Paul Giamatti on villainous duty.

There’s no word yet on where the potential Gunpowder Milkshake sequel could end up, as Netflix currently only hold the domestic distribution rights, and the actioner is set to score a theatrical release internationally. It’s a similar situation to Liam Neeson’s The Ice Road, with Netflix handling the United States rollout, while it streams in various places around the world including Amazon Prime in the United Kingdom.

Gillan has already compared it to John Wick and Kill Bill, which was readily inferred from the footage, so they might step in to secure exclusivity. After all, the streamer is looking to gather a string of action-orientated properties with multi-film potential including Extraction, The Old Guard, Army of the Dead, Project Power and September’s neon-drenched Kate, so Gunpowder Milkshake could be the latest addition to a rapidly expanding roster.